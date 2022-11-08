CERRITOS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. ( TOI), one of the largest value-based oncology groups in the United States, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Brad Hively, and its Chief Financial Officer, Mihir Shah, will participate in the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes on Thursday, November 10.



About The Oncology Institute, Inc.

Founded in 2007, TOI is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.7 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 90+ employed clinicians and more than 700 teammates in over 50 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

Contacts

Media

The Oncology Institute

Julie Korinke

[email protected]

(562) 735-3226 x 88806

Juan Lezama

[email protected]

(562) 374-8434

Investors

Solebury Trout

Maria Lycouris

[email protected]