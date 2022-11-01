PR Newswire

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the introduction of its JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution – a reverse hybrid construct for total knee arthroplasty. This new procedural product solution aims to provide surgeons with the clinical advantage of an advanced bearing material and anatomic design combined with the efficiency1 and potential long-term tibia fixation of a cementless knee.

The JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution combines several of Smith+Nephew's high performance technologies in one construct - the characteristic kinematics2-8 of JOURNEY II TKA, the clinical history*9,10 of CONCELOC™ Advanced Porous Titanium and the wear resistance of OXINIUM™ Oxidized Zirconium.11-13 The JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution is also compatible with Smith+Nephew's CORI™ Surgical System enabling surgeons to perform the procedure using next generation robotics-assisted technology.

"The reverse hybrid combination provides my patients with a powerful collection of knee arthroplasty technologies. The kinematic functionality of JOURNEY II, the biocompatibility and longevity benefits of an oxidized zirconium alloy femoral component in OXINIUM and now CONCELOC," said Dr. Steven B. Haas, Chief, the Knee Service and John N. Insall Chair, Knee Surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. "CONCELOC offers the potential to achieve osseointegration where it is needed – the tibia and patellae. It's an evidence-based approach to knee arthroplasty that utilizes high performance technologies delivered with the operative time savings recognized in a complete cementless procedure."

"The reverse hybrid technique works very well in my hands and I'm able to ensure my patients have the opportunity to harness the JOURNEY II knee mechanics for a more natural knee function," said Dr. Matthew Bullock, Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Marshall University, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. "The hybrid approach does not add time to my cases - in fact, I find that using the porous tibia and patella components reduces my operative time by approximately 15 minutes instead of waiting for cement to cure."

"Driving procedural innovation to help surgeons treat patients and provide better outcomes is the core of our purpose - Life Unlimited," said Randy Kilburn, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Joint Reconstruction and Robotics at Smith+Nephew. "The JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution underscores this by bringing together high performance components to deliver a custom procedural solution that no other company offers."

Smith+Nephew will preview the JOURNEY II ROX Total Knee Solution in its booth (#501) at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) from November 3-6 in Dallas, TX.

Smith+Nephew will also showcase at AAHKS, its 'Power Of One' mobile exhibit - an interactive experience focused on the capabilities of handheld robotics and computer-guided surgery using the CORI™ Surgical System. It is small, portable, and does not require CT or MRI, making it a well-placed solution for hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, and Hospital Outpatient Departments.

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 18,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2021. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com

Forward-looking Statements

