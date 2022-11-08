AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health Inc. ( AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced that the company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market open on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Management will also host a conference call with investors to discuss financial results and provide a corporate update at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Details for the call are below:



Conference Call & Webcast: Date: Thursday, November 10 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-877-407-4018 International: 1-201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13730748 Webcast Click HERE

The webcast will also be available on the Events & Presentation page of the Aspira Women’s Health Investor Relations website. An archive of the webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for up to 90 days.

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.SM is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Aspira Women’s Health is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. Aspira GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, Aspira Women’s Health is working to deliver a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development include OvaWatch™ and EndoCheck™. To improve patient accessibility, Aspira Women’s Health has launched our Aspira SynergySM technology transfer platform to empower health systems, academics, regional labs, and physician group labs to conduct genetic and specialty tests in-house. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

