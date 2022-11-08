Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced a next generation compute portfolio that delivers a cloud operating experience designed to power hybrid environments and digital transformation. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers provide organizations with intuitive, trusted, and optimized compute resources, ideally suited for a range of modern workloads, including AI, analytics, cloud-native applications, graphic-intensive applications, machine learning, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), and virtualization.

“The foundation of any hybrid strategy is compute,” said Neil MacDonald, executive vice president and general manager, Compute, at HPE. “HPE Compute brings businesses closer to the edge, where data is created, where new cloud experiences are delivered, and where security is integral. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers are engineered for the hybrid world to deliver an intuitive cloud operating experience, trusted security by design, and optimized performance for workloads.”

Intuitive cloud operating experience

On HPE ProLiant servers, an HPE+GreenLake+for+Compute+Ops+Management subscription provides a cloud-native management console. This increases operational efficiency by securely automating the process to access, monitor, and manage servers, no matter where the compute environment lives.

The console provides simple, unified, and automated capabilities to allow customers to control their compute with global visibility and insight. Customers can also easily onboard thousands of distributed devices and benefit from faster server firmware updates to focus efforts on business operations, and not on managing complex IT infrastructure.

HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management also includes carbon footprint reporting for customers to view emission metrics, from individual servers to full compute environments, to monitor energy usage.

Trusted security by design

HPE continues to lead and deliver secure infrastructure, from edge to cloud, starting at the silicon level with the HPE Silicon Root of Trust, an industry-exclusive security capability that protects millions of lines of firmware code, from malware and ransomware, with a digital fingerprint that is unique to the server. Today, the HPE Silicon Root of Trust secures millions of HPE servers around the world.

The next-generation HPE ProLiant servers build on this security innovation with the following new features to protect data and systems:

Ensure verification and authentication for device components with the new version of the HPE+Integrated+Lights-Out+%28iLO%29, with iLO6. ILO isa remote server management software that enables customers to securely configure, monitor, and update HPE servers seamlessly. The latest version features new authentication using the Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM), a key security capability in servers for authenticating and securely monitoring devices in an open standards-based approach.

with the new version of the HPE+Integrated+Lights-Out+%28iLO%29, with iLO6. ILO isa remote server management software that enables customers to securely configure, monitor, and update HPE servers seamlessly. The latest version features new authentication using the Security Protocol and Data Model (SPDM), a key security capability in servers for authenticating and securely monitoring devices in an open standards-based approach. Prevent alterations to unique server identity access with the inclusion of platform certifications and Secure Device Identity (iDevID) by default.

with the inclusion of platform certifications and Secure Device Identity (iDevID) by default. Gain an additional layer of authentication by monitoring a secure boot and system state through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM).

through the Trusted Platform Module (TPM). Adopt the highest level of security through the HPE Trusted Supply Chain. The HPE+Trusted+Supply+Chain advances end-to-end security with certified servers that feature hardened data protection during the manufacturing process. Recently, HPE extended options for certified servers, from US-based factories, to produce and ship worldwide.1

Optimized performance for any workload

As organizations run more demanding workloads, including AI, machine learning, and rendering projects, they require optimal compute and accelerated compute performance. The next-generation HPE ProLiant servers are optimized to deliver high performance on an organization’s most data-intensive workloads and support a diverse set of architectures, including 4th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors, 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, and Ampere® Altra® and Ampere® Altra® Max Cloud Native Processors.

Compared to the previous generation, the new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers support twice as much I/O bandwidth for the most demanding applications, 50% more cores per CPU for improved workload consolidation, and 33% more high-performance GPU density per server to support AI and graphic-intensive workloads.

Service providers, and enterprises that are embracing cloud-native workloads, require dedicated, cloud-native compute to deliver agile and extensible capabilities to drive innovation. In June 2022, HPE announced that it was the first tier-one server provider to offer compute with optimized cloud-native silicon, using Ampere® Altra® and Ampere® Altra® Max Cloud Native Processors in the new HPE+ProLiant+RL300+Gen11+server.

Delivering a pay-as-you-go consumption model with HPE GreenLake

Organizations looking to transition from one generation to the next, can adopt HPE’s next-generation compute through a traditional infrastructure purchase or through a pay-as-you-go model with HPE GreenLake. HPE GreenLake is an as-a-service platform that enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 70 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud.

Additionally, through HPE Financial Services (HPEFS), customers can convert existing technology assets into capital to purchase new or upgraded technology.

Expanding the customer experience with new services

Through HPE+Pointnext+Services, an award-winning team of over 15,000 experts, customers adopting the HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers can leverage in-depth global expertise to deploy next-generation HPE ProLiant servers and create new experiences, gain real-time insights from their data, and modernize IT to unlock value.

Today, HPE unveiled enhancements to its customer experience, supporting HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, including:

HPE Pointnext Complete Care Secure Locations offers customers assigned experts to deliver support to locations where access, connectivity as well as electronic and verbal communications, are subject to specific security measures.

offers customers assigned experts to deliver support to locations where access, connectivity as well as electronic and verbal communications, are subject to specific security measures. HPE Expert on Demand provides customers with access to services professionals with dedicated expertise related to HPE’s next-generation compute offerings.

provides customers with access to services professionals with dedicated expertise related to HPE’s next-generation compute offerings. HPE Support Center , which provides online services and a support platform, has been enhanced to include greater collaboration, case management, enhanced virtual agent troubleshooting and a new digital insights dashboard.

, which provides online services and a support platform, has been enhanced to include greater collaboration, case management, enhanced virtual agent troubleshooting and a new digital insights dashboard. Support for HPE’s next-generation compute has been extendedfrom three to five years, to up to seven years.

Availability

HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers featuring 4th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors will be available to order worldwide starting on November 10, and available through the HPE GreenLake cloud platform.

The HPE ProLiant RL300 Gen11 server using Ampere processors is available to order worldwide today.

All HPE ProLiant servers can be purchased through HPE and HPE’s channel partners.

HPE ProLiant servers – Customer Quote Sheet

Fernando Hortal, CTO, Pleiades

“At Pleiades, our mission is to assist companies in adopting new technologies and solutions through our technology services, which include architecting labs for proof-of-concepts, and training. Having high-performing, reliable, secure and efficient compute is key to optimizing our business. The new HPE ProLiant Gen11 server is already more powerful that anything we have experienced in the data center, and through the new HPE iLO6, we have gained more control and security of our devices to guarantee the integrity of our compute environment. We look forward to using these powerful capabilities to continue innovating and enabling new workloads.”

Christian Sack, Lead System Architect, Canon

“At Canon, our customers expect the highest level of reliability, performance and security due to their mission critical workload. That is why we are delighted to partner with HPE to adopt next-generation HPE ProLiant servers. This new generation will deliver all the capabilities we rely on from HPE, but with unprecedented levels of performance, simplified management and enhanced security.”

Vasco Portugal, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensei

“At Sensei, we are committed to transforming retail to deliver a seamless shopping experience for customers while also optimizing operations with automated, cashier-less stores. In partnership Through our global OEM partnership with HPE, and using its HPE ProLiant servers that delivers high-performance and versatility to support a range of workloads, we have successfully driven deployed our proprietary AI-enabled applications software and hardware platform that turns physical stores autonomous and cashierless, while digitizing store operations and boosted inventory efficiencies. We look forward to the new HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, that will provide even greater performance and flexibility to innovate with AI and machine learning.”

Craig Sinasac, Vice-President Development & Technology at Velocix

"We provide class-leading, carrier-grade streaming technology that our customers use to deliver video services to millions of people around the globe. Our software runs on HPE ProLiant servers to maximise performance, minimise power consumption, and achieve the rock-solid reliability required to stream high-quality video content with the lowest possible latency. We look forward to adding the upcoming HPE ProLiant Gen 11 servers to our portfolio to further extend our performance and flexibility advantage.”

Nate Engum, Information Systems, Kimley-Horn

“Our greatest difficulty was transferring huge data files to our branch offices for updates, and HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management solved this problem with a novel approach. Instead of pulling down the entire file, we could schedule updates and the system would download only the necessary data for that specific update. Overnight, the server update process went from about four hours to 45 minutes. That is a considerable improvement in terms of the operational impact of downtime.”

Roger Hilton, Technical Advisor of Global Deployment, Infrastructure, & Integration, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

“We partnered with HPE and worked closely with their engineering team to help bring HPE GreenLake for Compute Ops Management to life. It allows me to rest easy as an IT professional because I no longer have to worry about a component failing or a firmware update breaking our infrastructure. Imagine being on vacation and pushing out firmware without interrupting your holiday. That’s what you get.”

Michael Taylor, IT Director, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

“We don’t have the luxury of time to relay data back to the factory to process and send results back to the track. We need the ability to process data and make those decisions faster, at the edge, and that is why the team deployed a mobile data center, based on HPE ProLiant servers, to provide our engineering team with the processing power required to compute and visualize data at-scale. There is no doubt that next-generation HPE ProLiant servers will provide the same level of reliability with even greater performance and capabilities to process data-intensive workloads at the edge to unlock insights in real-time.”

