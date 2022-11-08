Exscientia plc (Nasdaq: EXAI) today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in November:

BofA Securities 2022 A.I. and Disruptive Tech Conference. Fireside chat (AI in Drug Discovery) on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 12:40 p.m. EST (5:40 p.m. GMT)

2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in London, United Kingdom

Management will participate in investor meetings on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in London, United Kingdom 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Fireside chat onTuesday, November 29, 2022, at8:50 a.m. EST (1:50 p.m. GMT)

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Company’s website, under the “Investors & Media” section at www.investors.exscientia.ai. Archived replays of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

