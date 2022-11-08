Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs (NYSE: KSS) today unveiled its holiday marketing campaign, “More Gifts. More Savings.,” that showcases the intersection of incredible gifts, beloved brand names and great value. All season long, shoppers can rely on Kohl’s to save them time and money, leaving more to be spent making holiday memories. As customers look to check off their lists, Kohl’s will be ready to support them every step of the way. With new tools and lists to make holiday shopping easier, coveted products at great prices, and an easy omnichannel experience, shoppers won’t have to sacrifice to get more this holiday season.

“We know the holidays are a collection of special moments and memories for families everywhere, and regardless of how they choose to celebrate this year, Kohl’s is making it easier for everyone to experience the joy of the season,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “We know value will be more important than ever to the millions of customers who shop Kohl’s this season. Whenever customers choose to shop for the holidays, they can feel confident that Kohl’s will help them prepare for the season by offering gifts they’ll love at great prices, while also sparking joy throughout the holiday season.”

More Gifts. More Savings.

Kohl’s marketing campaign is brought to life through this year’s holiday brand spots, now airing across network television and streaming services. The campaign spotlights the breadth of Kohl’s product assortment, and great value to remind customers that shopping at Kohl's this holiday season means you don’t need to choose: you can get more gifts, more style and more savings all in one place.

The campaign features bright colors to nod to all holiday celebrations and a diverse cast, ensuring Kohl’s shoppers see themselves reflected in the brand. The music track for the brand spots is "December" by Earth, Wind & Fire, creating an upbeat and energetic vibe, while maintaining a holiday feel.

More Ways to Find Gifts They’ll Love

Kohl’s is helping customers take the guesswork out of holiday shopping with new ways to discover gifts and organize lists for the entire family.

Kohl’s Influencer Curated Gift Lists: Shoppers will find inspiration with new, curated gift lists from content creators that will share their own shoppable gift lists, plus their top tips for securing the best deals. From gifts under $50, stocking stuffers to top toys, and gifts for the beauty lover or the one who's always active, each hand-selected list will share exciting gifts from Kohl’s at the best value. Shoppers will find gift ideas for everyone with each shoppable list found on Kohls.com.

More Connection

Social Media Inspiration: Throughout the season, shoppers will find gifting, outfitting and decorating inspiration, along with savings hacks from Kohl’s influencers. Customers will also find new ways to engage with Kohl’s and each other through various social media platforms, and discover more to love at Kohl’s for less. TikTok Branded Effect : Timed to December Kohl’s Cash earn period, users will have the ability to use a custom Branded Effect highlighting Kohl’s Cash in their TikTok content as a fun and unique way to engage audiences throughout the holiday season. TikTok Interactive Add-On: To highlight Kohl’s and Sephora deals during the Black Friday timeframe, Kohl’s will leverage a new TikTok interactive add-on with its TopView ads, prompting users to shake their phone to reveal a surprise deal. Meta Gifting Lens : Further highlighting the value of Kohl’s Cash, Facebook and Instagram users can have fun with a gamified AR lens to choose their favorite gifts from Kohl’s. Pinterest Outfit Color Match: Kohl’s will refresh its most successful creative experience on Pinterest to feature key holiday outfitting inspiration. Knowing consumers shop by color first, and style second, this experience allows the consumer to lead with the color palette that resonates with them. From there, consumers are driven to Kohls.com to shop outfits within a specific color theme.

Media Partnerships: Kohl’s will again sponsor Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas to bring holiday programming to millions of families across the country. And, new this year, Kohl’s has added exciting properties to the plan, including The National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day and the World Cup to reach new customers.

More Value on Brands They’ll Love and an Easy Shopping Experience

As the busy holiday season kicks off in full force, Kohl’s is helping customers save more and get their gifts quickly when shopping both in-store and on Kohls.com. With new+and+enhanced+gifting+offerings in areas like outdoor, smart home technology, apparel, beauty, and pets, combined with the breadth of its full assortment, Kohl’s is ready to meet the holiday needs of new and existing customers this year.

Brand Favorites on Everyone’s List: From Kohl’s beloved private label brands like Sonoma Goods for Life, SO, FLX, Apt. 9, and more, to household national brand favorites such as Nike, Levi’s, Columbia, Vans, Koolaburra by UGG, Cuddl Duds and more, plus top beauty gifts from prestige brands like Charlotte Tilbury, Sol de Janeiro, NARS, Fenty Beauty, OLAPLEX, and more at Sephora at Kohl’s, Kohl’s is a one-stop-shop for customers to find gifts, apparel, decor, and more, at prices for every budget.

More Giving Back

Kohl’s is committed to supporting the thousands of communities it touches across the country. This year, the company’s ‘A Community With Heart’ program will donate $5 million in grants to select local nonprofits, nominated by Kohl’s associates throughout the country. Since the ‘A Community With Heart’ program began in 2018, Kohl’s has given more than $19 million in grants to nonprofits across the country with a focus on family health and wellness.

The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys, and donates 100 percent of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide that improve the health and wellness of families. The full list of nonprofit recipients of these donations will be available later this holiday season. To learn more about how Kohl’s gives back to communities nationwide, visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

For all of the latest Kohl’s holiday news throughout the season, visit the Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs+Holiday+Press+Room.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.Enter Sweepstakes between 11/2/22 at 12:00 AM CT and 12/7/22 at 11:59 PM CT. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry. Visit https%3A%2F%2Fkohls.co%2FBuildAListRules for Official Rules including details including entry requirements, entry periods, eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kohl's, Inc., N56 W17000 Ridgewood Drive, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.

**Kohl’s Cash not valid on Sephora. Kohl's Cash terms and exclusions apply. See coupon or ask an associate for details.

⁺Visit Kohls.com/Rewards for program details and terms and conditions.

