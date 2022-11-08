BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced in partnership with Snap, Inc., the launch of Snapchat for BigCommerce. BigCommerce merchants of all sizes in the US can now directly integrate their store as a one-stop shop to sync product catalogs and create immersive Snapchat ad campaigns to broaden customer reach, open new revenue streams and ultimately scale their business to the next level.

“Giving merchants access to Snapchat’s unique audience of 363 million daily active users opens up incredible opportunities for them to tap into a younger generation of influencers that master impacting a consumer's purchasing decision,” said Sharon Gee, vice president of revenue growth and general manager of omnichannel at BigCommerce. "For BigCommerce, Snap’s partnership broadens our direct integrations portfolio for omnichannel merchants on the BigCommerce platform, providing access to top performing social, search and marketplace channels from a single platform to sell more and increase revenue. Furthermore, this partnership provides unique benefits to our ecosystem of Omnichannel Certified Partners for merchants on any ecommerce platform via Feedonomics to drive return ad on spend and improve performance on hundreds of growth channels.”

Merchants can access the Snapchat for BigCommerce app via the BigCommerce Channel Manager, creating a few-click experience to begin placing the Snap Pixel, sync product catalogs and producing and managing Snapchat ad campaigns to drive online store visits, purchases and retargeting campaigns. With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can:

Attract new and unique mobile customers by tapping into Snapchat's engaged audience of 363 million daily active users and over 600 million global monthly users who are driving new behaviors and influencing purchase decisions to help drive MRR. Snapchat is the #1 platform where users enjoy sharing purchases they love or when shopping. 1

with Snap Pixel to track conversions and measure results to make the most of advertising budgets to achieve ROAS, while using Pixel Custom Audiences to build retargeted campaigns to reach and convert Snapchatters that have already browsed your website. View and analyze campaign performance across all ad accounts to gain valuable insight into metrics and audience engagement to ensure campaigns are meeting target goals.

With Snapchat for BigCommerce, merchants can leverage Snapchat’s variety of made-for-ecommerce ad formats to deliver creativity when showcasing products and make a personalized connection with users to establish brand loyalty and drive traffic to their storefront.

"Shopping on Snapchat is all about having fun with and sharing with your real friends, which Snapchatters say are four times more influential than celebrities or influencers on their purchasing decisions,” said Sid Malhotra, senior director, SMB at Snap, Inc. “As Snapchat reaches over 75% of Gen Z and millennials in over 20 countries, this partnership with BigCommerce will help merchants of all sizes easily drive traffic and purchases from that valuable audience. With just a few clicks, merchants will now be able to sync their product catalogs to Snapchat, run ads, and get help from a Snapchat specialist. We ultimately believe this will lend a helping hand to merchants during the most important shopping season."

Snapchat for BigCommerce is currently available in the US and will be expanding into additional markets into 2023. Learn more about Snapchat for BigCommerce and download here.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

