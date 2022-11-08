16 total new listings added to the Sunday Market portfolio by February 2023

9 new Divvy products in profitable flower, vape, and milled categories

Kin Slips portfolio expands to include the California brand’s best-selling CBN product Shut Eye Plus

CBD-forward brand Noon & Night extends giftable CBD product lineup

Innovative Bogart’s Kitchen portfolio adds to condiment offering with classic Canadian pantry staple



TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of the Sunday Market House of Brands winter product lineup for the adult-use market. This season, consumers from Ontario to British Columbia will have the opportunity to gift something for everyone on their adult list, and enjoy many new products, with the Company introducing 8 unique new SKUs hitting core markets before the Holidays, with a total of 16 new product listings by February 2023.

Divvy Buyer’s Club: The Company is introducing a new high-THC 7g flower offering with Divvy Buyer’s Club, sourced from trusted cultivation partners. The discerning Divvy procurement team will be choosing a rotating SKU of single strain, high-THC dried flower, an ever-changing exciting selection available this November exclusively at Ontario and Alberta brick and mortar licensed cannabis stores, with potential for other provinces by year end.

Also new in the flower category, Divvy introduces Incredible Milk, a new high-THC flower in both 3.5g and 14g sizes, as well as Cropped Harvest CBD, the Company’s milled flower 14g product. Both arrived in Alberta this month and will launch in licensed Ontario stores and online at ocs.ca in November.

Deepen Product Offering with Balanced CBD Strain: The Company expands its THC:CBD balanced Black Widow portfolio. Already a popular strain in Divvy’s iconic 12x0.35g pre-roll packs and 14g bags of flower, Black Widow launches in Alberta and Ontario this November in a convenient and discreet 1.0g vape cartridge for those wanting mostly CBD but with a little THC added.

Noon & Night Everyday Rollers: For the CBD-focused consumer, Aleafia’s wellness brand Noon & Night introduces a product pairing: two roll-ons with complementary sensations and applications. Infused with 200mg of CBD in a 9.8mL applicator, Everyday Rollers matches Freshly Minted with new Shinrin Yoku, a sweet citrus, awakening pine, and warming camphor “forest bath” for the senses.

Kin Slips Shut Eye Plus: A lineup extension from California’s Kin Slips brand, Shut Eye Plus, a new-to-Canada version of the popular sublingual strip, offers a balanced 5mg THC, 5mg CBD, and 5mg CBN cannabinoid profile in a 10-pack that is fast-acting, discreet, and entirely plant-based. Launching in November, it will first be available in Ontario and Alberta.

Bogart’s Kitchen Maple Syrup: Bogart’s Kitchen, the brand that created last year’s holiday edible must-have, brings something sweet and classically Canadian to holiday mornings this year: THC-infused Quebec Maple Syrup. With minimal cannabis aftertaste, and perfect for that warm stack of pancakes at breakfast, this new pantry staple contains 10mg THC in a 40ml bottle.

“Both the success of our Divvy brand and the innovation our other Sunday Market brands have demonstrated has given the provincial boards the belief in our portfolio to bring critical new listings in highly sought-after categories at this crucial time of the year for retailers. We are thrilled to bring more new and giftable products to our core markets this holiday season,” said Tricia Symmes, CEO. “To have the opportunity to make holiday gatherings brighter for consumers across the country, after the last two challenging holiday seasons, makes this an exciting time for a growing Canadian cannabis company fulfilling its core mission of supplying the highest quality, in-demand brands to loyal and dedicated consumers.”

“We are pleased to announce the addition of targeted new product listings which further deepen the product offering in our core brand, Divvy, while increasing the offering in our other brands. We are strategically adding SKUs where there is strong unmet consumer demand and we can also drive profitable growth in Aleafia, a critical element for long-term sustainability of the Company,” said Matt Sale, CFO.

Each of these new products will also be available to patients through Emblem, Aleafia’s medical brand.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Matthew Sale, CFO

[email protected]

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health, a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company, owns three licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history, and operates a strategically located distribution centre, all in the province of Ontario. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the adult-use and medical markets and is pursuing opportunities in select international jurisdictions. The Company owns and operates a network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.