TULSA, OK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. ( SWRM) A collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, cybersecurity solutions, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing solutions has entered into an exclusive Strategic Alliance and Licensing Agreement with Elluminati Inc.

Elluminati is a software development company located in India, with its main focus being the development of Mobile and Computer Applications and recently have expanded its horizons to the world of Blockchain Technology. Elluminati’s development team comprises approximately 85 Software developers, and they anticipate having 100 software developers by early 2023.

President and CEO of AppSwarm Christopher Bailey is quoted as saying, “This alliance opens new doors for AppSwarm and allows us to utilize our collective efforts in bringing new products to the North American Marketplace, as well as the further development and improvement of existing technology, applications and new technology development projects in North America. AppSwarm will now have the capability to integrate blockchain research and development in our COLONY division. We are also working together at the HIVE to contribute to the production of business software solutions tailored for USA-based professional services, including e-delivery and transportation solutions. Joining forces with Elluminati is an exciting new horizon for AppSwarm.”

AppSwarm will release more detailed information in the coming weeks and update the AppSwarm website to reflect new projects and products. For updates on our projects please visit https://www.app-swarm.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

