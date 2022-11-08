Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”), a leader in sustainable grid-scale energy storage solutions, announced today the appointment of E.B. Jensen as Senior Vice President of Project Execution and Delivery. The appointment is effective immediately and Jensen will report to Robert A. Piconi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In this new role, Jensen will be responsible for the project execution and delivery of gravity and battery energy storage projects. Specifically, Mr. Jensen will collaborate with Energy Vault’s Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partners while optimizing the supply chain at each customer site to ensure successful execution, commissioning and final project delivery. He will also oversee Energy Vault’s site selection and permitting processes for building the Company’s energy storage facilities on a global basis.

“I am pleased to welcome E.B. to Energy Vault as he brings deep industry expertise leading projects across a variety of power generation platforms,” said Robert Piconi, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, Energy Vault. “E.B. joins the team at an especially exciting time for Energy Vault, as we continue to rapidly advance a number of global deployments, including our first gravity energy storage solutions in China, the United States and Australia, as well as several large short duration battery energy storage projects announced in the last four months across the United States and Australia. The rapid market adoption of our portfolio of energy storage solutions is reflected in the growth of our backlog and commercial project awards on a multi-GWh basis, and continue at a rapid pace as we are closing our first year as a public company.”

“I am thrilled to join Energy Vault and look forward to accelerating the execution and deployment of projects, delivering on-time and on-budget results as the Company leads the industry in providing a full range of energy storage solutions to our customers and partners,” said E.B. Jensen, Senior Vice President of Project Execution and Delivery. “I look forward to building on the existing foundation and implementing a world-class execution function.”

Prior to joining Energy Vault, Jensen served as Senior Vice President at Mott MacDonald, where he led a multi-discipline national engineering design and construction group. Before Mott MacDonald, he was Vice President and General Manager of Power and New Energy at Worley, an engineering and complex process specialist, from 2015 until 2021, where he was a member of the global strategy team that was responsible for driving the business unit from $350 million of annual revenues to $3 billion. Previously, Jensen spent 12 years at Jacobs, a leading engineering and construction firm, serving in a variety of positions, most recently as Director and Operations Manager of Power and Energy.

Jensen graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from California State Polytechnic University, is a registered Professional Engineer and a Certified Energy Manager.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault develops and deploys sustainable energy storage solutions designed to transform the world's approach to utility-scale energy storage in realizing decarbonization while maintaining grid resiliency. The company's proprietary gravity-based energy storage technology, battery storage technology, and energy storage management and integration platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users significantly reduce their levelized cost of energy while maintaining power reliability. Utilizing eco-friendly materials with the ability to integrate waste materials for beneficial re-use, Energy Vault is facilitating the shift to a circular economy while accelerating the clean energy transition for its customers.

Forward-Looking Statements

