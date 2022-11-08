WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Digital Platform and Augmentation Suite (DPAS) in Insurance BPS in Everest Group’s 2022 PEAK Matrix™ Assessment.

The DPAS-specific PEAK Matrix™ Assessment evaluated insurance BPS providers in four areas – automation, cognitive, analytics, and user experience-focused services. WNS was recognized as a leader for its CoEs in key functions (including actuarial, analytics and underwriting), robust+partnerships, analytics capabilities to drive new sales and claims+management, and hyperautomation to drive end-to-end business transformation. WNS’ well-rounded DPAS offerings include intelligent+automation capabilities using low/no-code platforms and digital solutions including Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).

“We are delighted to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group for our digital-first solutions underpinned by deep industry knowledge, leading-edge technology, and advanced analytics. Our early investments in creating integrated digital platforms and an agile ecosystem have helped WNS to aid global insurers in fast-tracking their digital transformation journeys,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“Insurance enterprises have come a long way to seek value beyond labor arbitrage. They have started realizing that the digital capabilities of insurance BPS providers can be a significant change agent, as the industry experiences disruption in customer preferences and changing product dynamics. WNS, being a significant player within this market, has made noteworthy investments in key domain areas such as actuarial, underwriting, and claims processing, as well as has developed sophistication in digital tools, such as analytics, AI, and automation, to help clients harness the potential shifts from digitization. Understanding the evolving market dynamics and client expectations, it has also developed innovation centers, hyper-automation capabilities, a partner ecosystem with InsurTechs and platform providers, as well as a consulting practice for creating customized solutions for clients,” said Abhi Kothari, Practice Director, Everest Group.

WNS' insurance portfolio includes more than 55 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech companies. The company manages more than 30 million claims transactions annually, covering claims spending of more than $13 billion. Our clients' digital transformation journeys are driven by WNS' industry expertise, data-to-insights capabilities, and integrated+digital+operating+models. WNS’ digital-first solutions aid clients in staying ahead of the curve by improving risk mitigation, reducing indemnity spending, lowering cost of services, and enabling superior customer experience.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2022, WNS had 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

