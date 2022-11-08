ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( QNRX) (the “Company” or “Quoin”), a clinical stage, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be reported on Thursday, November 10, 2022 before the open of the financial markets. Management will also host a webcast and conference call on November 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



The live call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-270-2148 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6510 (international).

The live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Quoin Pharmaceuticals website under the Investors section: https://investors.quoinpharma.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, Epidermolysis Bullosa and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

