Global analytics software provider FICO announces that Dr. Scott Zoldi, Chief Analytics Officer at FICO, has won the “Future Thinking” award at the Business of Data Awards Gala, sponsored by Corinium Global Intelligence and held on October 10th in Boston, MA. The event honored industry leaders in data, analytics and AI, with the “Future Thinking” award celebrating a leader who has championed exceptional innovation in the data and analytics space.

“I am both humbled and proud to receive this honor and to represent FICO, which has been at the forefront of analytical innovation for more than fifty years,” said Dr.Zoldi. “The most innovative ideas come from a diverse and collaborative team. At FICO, my data science team and I have been focused on implementing Responsible AI frameworks, building decisioning systems with AI technology that are explainable, ethical, and auditable – and then operationalize the results. Our work is also prescriptive, showing companies how to build AI governance processes that enforce and monitor accountability, fairness, transparency, and responsibility.”

FICO is a leader in practicing Responsible AI to safely apply artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to produce business decisions that are explainable, ethical and free of bias. Dr. Zoldi has paved the way for FICO to achieve this goal; FICO has 100+ analytic patent applications, listing Dr. Zoldi as an inventor. This includes FICO’s recently received notice of allowance for a blockchain-based AI model management governance application, a key component of a rigorous corporate model development and operational governance approach.

As a widely recognized proponent of Responsible AI, Dr. Zoldi is a frequent keynote speaker worldwide at industry conferences (FinReg Lab, Urban Institute, TiEcon), professional organizations (American Physical Society), and universities (MIT, Duke, UC San Diego). He is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Tech San Diego, California Technology Council Cybersecurity Advisory, and San Diego Cyber Center of Excellence. Dr. Zoldi holds a Ph.D. degree in Physics from Duke University.

