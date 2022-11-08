The CW Network, LLC (“The CW” “The CW Network”) today announced the appointment of Rebekah Dopp as Executive Vice President of Distribution, Strategy, and Affiliate Relations, responsible for negotiating and managing the network’s distribution and overseeing affiliate relations with its station group partners. Ms. Dopp will begin her new duties immediately and report to Dana Zimmer, President and Chief Distribution and Strategy Officer for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (“Nexstar”)(Nasdaq: NXST), and Dennis Miller, President of The CW Network.

“Rebekah is a leader and strategic thinker who will bring an incredible skill set to The CW,” said Ms. Zimmer. “She has both the depth and breadth of experience in the linear broadcast, digital, and streaming world, and will be a formidable presence leading the distribution of The CW Network.”

“I’m excited to begin working with Rebekah as she assumes her new role,” said Mr. Miller. “She understands the industry and is extremely familiar with our network partners—she will be a huge asset for The CW as we begin discussing the evolution of our programming with them.”

Throughout her career, Ms. Dopp has led and worked with a variety of linear, digital and technology teams to develop new and innovative brands, products, and services. She joins Nexstar from Google, where she served as the Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Brand and Reputation. Prior to Google, Ms. Dopp worked at CBS Television and HBO and held multiple executive roles in affiliate relations.

“The CW Network, together with Nexstar’s diverse media portfolio, reach, and dedication to localism, is an unbeatable combination,” said Ms. Dopp. “I am eager to return to broadcasting and there is no better place than Nexstar to do it.”

Ms. Dopp graduated from The College of William & Mary with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a concentration in finance.

About The CW Network

The CW Network, LLC is America’s fifth major broadcast network, offering 14 hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtvpr.com.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.

