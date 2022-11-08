NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced NextGen Enterprise® has been selected as the electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) solution of choice by Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Cherry+Health. Headquartered in Grand Rapids with 20 locations throughout western Michigan, Cherry Health chose NextGen Healthcare for its integrated and versatile platform. With a network of 80+ providers and over 800 healthcare professionals working in its facilities, the organization serves more than 65,000 patients annually. Cherry Health has adopted the full suite of NextGen Healthcare solutions, including the latest version of NextGen%26reg%3B+Enterprise, as well as NextGen%26reg%3B+Financial+Suite, NextGen+Virtual+Visits™, NextGen+Mobile, NextGen%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Patient+Experience+Platform, NextGen%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Population+Health and NextGen%26reg%3B+EDR – all hosted through NextGen%26reg%3B+Managed+Cloud+Services powered by Amazon Web Services.

Cherry Health undertook a comprehensive evaluation process and cited functionality, versatility and an integrated platform as must-haves in selecting its preferred technology partner. NextGen Healthcare delivers these features, as well as many tools that streamline processes for improved patient-provider interaction. NextGen Enterprise will help the FQHC improve its provider experience, with the goal of reducing provider burnout – a common problem plaguing FQHCs. A recent+survey by The Physicians Foundation found that 60% of physicians feel burned out and 33% feel hopeless.

“Staff shortages, compliance concerns and rapidly growing patient demand are placing unprecedented strains on healthcare professionals,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth and strategy officer at NextGen Healthcare. “FQHCs like Cherry Health, which offer health services that support whole-person care, benefit from an integrated platform that simplifies workflows, enhances outcomes and improves the patient-provider experience.”

“NextGen Healthcare provides the seamless platform our organization needs,” said Glenda Williams, chief information officer for Cherry Health. “The integrated healthcare records and highly configurable templates integrated with tools such as virtual visits that improve the client experience are just a few reasons NextGen Healthcare was our chosen technology partner.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions. We are reimagining ambulatory healthcare with award-winning solutions that enable high-performing practices to create healthier communities. We partner with medical, behavioral and oral health providers in their journey toward whole person health and value-based care. Our highly integrated, intelligent and interoperable solutions go beyond EHR and Practice Management to increase clinical quality and productivity, enrich the patient experience and drive superior financial performance. We are on a quest to achieve better healthcare outcomes for all. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Cherry Health

Cherry Health, Michigan’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), operates in six counties across the state, based in Grand Rapids. With a team of more than 800 healthcare professionals at 20 locations, Cherry Health focuses on removing barriers, expanding access, and delivering comprehensive quality healthcare services to underserved communities, regardless of an individual’s insurance status or ability to pay. The nonprofit integrated health system provides primary care, dental, vision, behavioral health, pharmacy services, and more. For more information, visit CherryHealth.org.

