Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVNC), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, today announced that the company will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after the close of market. Revance will host a corresponding conference call and a live webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and pipeline update.

To access the call by phone, please use this registration %3Cb%3Elink%3C%2Fb%3E, and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 30 days following the completion of the call. To access the replay, register via the event link to access the webcast and dial in number. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section on the company's website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Revance

Revance is a commercial stage biotechnology company setting the new standard in healthcare with innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings that elevate patient and physician experiences. Revance’s aesthetics portfolio of expertly created products and services, including DAXXIFY™ (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection, the RHA® Collection of dermal fillers, and OPUL®, the first-of-its-kind Relational Commerce platform for aesthetic practices, deliver a differentiated and exclusive offering for the company’s elite practice partners and their consumers. Revance has also partnered with Viatris Inc. to develop a biosimilar to BOTOX®, which will compete in the existing short-acting neuromodulator marketplace. Revance’s therapeutics pipeline is currently focused on muscle movement disorders including evaluating DAXXIFY™ in two debilitating conditions, cervical dystonia and upper limb spasticity.

Revance is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with additional office locations in Newark, Pleasanton and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.Revance.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Revance” and the Revance logo and OPUL are registered trademarks of Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

Resilient Hyaluronic Acid® and RHA® are trademarks of TEOXANE SA.

BOTOX® is a registered trademark of Allergan, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005556/en/