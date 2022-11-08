Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will discuss the results via webcast at 4:30 PM ET on the same day.

The live webcast, replay and results presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bowlerocorp.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

