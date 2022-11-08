Activision’s Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® II has become the #1 top-selling opening weekend ever in the franchise, delivering more than $800 million worldwide in sell-through following the first three days from its release on October 28, 2022. The blockbuster opening tops any of the biggest worldwide box office openings of 2022, surpassing ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ worldwide box office openings combined.

Modern Warfare II also set a new franchise opening weekend record as the #1 top-selling Call of Duty digital opening through its first three days. Developed by Infinity Ward, the release of Modern Warfare II represents a bold new direction for the entertainment franchise, which will continue with the upcoming release of Call of Duty: Warzone TM 2.0 on November 16.

"Thank you to our talented team that has created magic through extraordinary artistry and technology, and to the global community of players who find joy and connection through Call of Duty. This milestone belongs to them,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard.

Through only its first three days of release, Modern Warfare II’s opening topped the previous five-day franchise record, set in 2011 by Modern Warfare® 3 in sell-through, to become the biggest opening ever in Call of Duty. Players around the world took part in the new launch, setting new player participation franchise records for number of unique players and hours played through its first three days of premium release.

“Thank you, Call of Duty players, for making Modern Warfare II’s launch one for the record books as well as the highest grossing entertainment opening of the year. It is our honor and privilege to deliver such a historic launch weekend for the best fans in the world,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty. “As amazing as this opening has been, Call of Duty has much more in store. An unprecedented level of support for the Modern Warfare universe is on the horizon and Warzone 2.0’s launch is right around the corner. It’s an incredible time for the franchise.”

Modern Warfare II is available worldwide on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox® Series X|S, Xbox One®, and PC in a fully optimized experience for Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming service, and Steam. Modern Warfare II development is led by Infinity Ward alongside an incredible team of studios, including Activision Central Design, Activision Central Tech, Activision Localization Dublin, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, High Moon Studios, Raven Software, Sledgehammer Games, Toys for Bob and Treyarch. For more information and the latest details follow @CallofDuty on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Call of Duty franchise records based on internal company reporting. Box office claims according to boxofficemojo.com.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website at www.activision.com or by following %40Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the availability, pricing, features, and functionality of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, MODERN WARFARE, and WARZONE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005809/en/