The+Hartford has named Tracey Ant head of Middle & Large Commercial Business Units effective Jan. 1. In this newly created role, Ant will oversee all Middle & Large Commercial business units driving underwriting excellence across multiple industries including construction, large property, real estate, life sciences, technology, energy, and marine. She will continue to report to A. Morris “Mo” Tooker, Head of Middle & Large Commercial, Global Specialty and Sales & Distribution.

“Tracey is a well-known and highly respected leader both internally and externally,” said Tooker. “Her steadfast commitment to growing talent and deeply caring about the experiences of agents and brokers is unparalleled. We’re confident that she will continue to advance our solutions for midsize and large businesses and drive our future growth strategy.”

Ant has more than 25 years of insurance industry experience, beginning her career as a casualty underwriter at The Hartford, followed by roles of increasing responsibility at Marsh McLennan – one of the industry’s leading brokerage firms. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Hofstra University and master's degree in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Also, effective Jan. 1, Gretchen Thompson will replace Ant’s role leading Middle & Large Commercial’s General Industries, Technology, Life Sciences, and Large Property, as well as field operations, alternative distribution and underwriting centers. Thompson is currently The Hartford’s head of Construction, Inland Marine, Excess Solutions and Complex Liability Solutions for Middle & Large Commercial.

Thompson, who was named to the Business Insurance Women to Watch list in 2016, has been with The Hartford since 2005. Prior to joining The Hartford, Thompson held various finance positions at General Electric. She earned a bachelor's degree from Boston College.

In addition, effective Nov. 1, Stephen Screen will become The Hartford’s new head of Enterprise Sales & Distribution, reporting to Tooker.

With more than 14 years at The Hartford, Screen has held roles of increasing responsibility including technology underwriter, Middle Market manager, and most recently head of Distribution Management. In his new role, Screen will be responsible for strengthening agent and broker relationships to help bolster sales growth across Small Commercial, Middle & Large Commercial and Global Specialty. A graduate of Virginia Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in marketing management, he will be based in Charlotte.

