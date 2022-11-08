Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced its growing partnership with same-day delivery service Shipt. Shipt users will now be able to shop nearly 90 Company-owned grocery stores across Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota and Ohio and have groceries and essential household items delivered in as soon as an hour.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005395/en/

SpartanNash, Shipt Announce Expansion of Same-Day Delivery Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

Since April 2021, Shipt has served as a last-mile delivery provider for SpartanNash, delivering grocery orders placed directly with Fast+Lane to consumers’ homes. With the holidays approaching, shoppers can now purchase groceries from Shipt’s digital marketplace. The SpartanNash retail banners listed on the Shipt platform include D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare, Forest Hills Foods, Martin’s Super Markets, Supermercado Nuestra Familia and VG’s Grocery.

“Expanding strategic relationships with innovative brands such as Shipt allows us to continue delivering the ingredients for a better life,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar+Tayebi. “We are proud to work together to bring easy, convenient solutions to our customers through this partnership, and we look forward to the opportunity to serve even more new shoppers through the Shipt app and website.”

“We are so excited to have SpartanNash’s incredible lineup of grocery stores join the Shipt marketplace,” said Shipt Chief Business Officer Rina Hurst. “With the busy holiday season around the corner, we want to ensure our loyal customer base is set up for success, and that means meeting them where they are. And in this case, they’re in the Midwest. We already have a strong relationship with SpartanNash and look forward to supporting each other in our expanded partnership on the Shipt marketplace through this holiday season and beyond.”

To celebrate this growing partnership, Shipt is offering grocery shoppers free delivery on their first order of $10 or more with the promo code GETSHIPT. For more details and to download the Shipt app, visit www.shipt.com. New customers can sign up and learn about availability in their area by visiting shipt.com/hi or by downloading the Shipt app.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005395/en/