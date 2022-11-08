Gentex SEMA Booth Highlights:

Video-based, digital rearview mirrors for integration into professional race cars and passenger vehicles

New dimmable sun visor concept

In-vehicle home automation, connectivity, e-concierge, and mobile payment solutions

Custom, high-tech, overland-themed Chevrolet Silverado and matching Vorsheer trailer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation ( GNTX) will once again feature prominently at the SEMA Show, the automotive industry’s premier aftermarket trade event. The company’s booth will showcase its growing product portfolio, including car-to-home automation, connectivity, and e-concierge products, in addition to digital rearview mirrors for passenger vehicles and professional race car integration.

Gentex is a long-time supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It’s best known for suppling nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

“Although we’re primarily a Tier 1 automotive supplier, we also support the aftermarket as well as the professional racing industry,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “Over the years, we’ve provided digital rearview mirrors to professional race teams around the world. This not only allows teams to experience the benefits of a digital vision systems, but also allows Gentex to further harden and vet the technology as it continues to evolve for passenger car use.”

Gentex’s booth will feature a professional race car as well as two custom vehicle builds. Back by popular demand is the company’s heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT), which has been transformed into the ultimate overland vehicle. Its aggressive stance features Fiberwerx carbon fiber fenders and bedsides, 37” Nitto Ridge Grappler tires, custom-spec 20” Brixton Forged rims, and Custom Addictive Desert Design Stealth Fighter front and rear bumpers. The truck is detailed with forged carbon fiber accents, including hood applique, exterior and interior mirror casebacks, and exhaust tips.

The truck is paired with a companion 2021 Vorsheer XOC (Extreme Overland Camper) featuring the same overland theme. It comes loaded with every outdoor adventure necessity, including heater and air conditioning, propane stove, sink, fridge/freezer, rooftop tent, and more. It also features a Gentex-designed trailer cam integrated into the spare tire cap to stream live rear video to the truck’s digital rearview mirror. To add to its creature comforts, Gentex outfitted it with an integrated kegerator with reverse tap, bottom-fill dispensing system, custom whiskey bar, and 300-cigar humidor.

Gentex’s SEMA booth will also highlight connectivity features like HomeLink, the world’s leading car-to-home automation system, and Integrated Toll Module, a universal, vehicle-integrated toll collection technology.

To help automakers increase customer engagement and brand loyalty, Gentex will demonstrate its partnership with Simplenight, a provider of e-concierge and travel booking services that can be custom-branded and integrated into vehicle apps, center consoles, and customer engagement web sites.

Finally, Gentex will demonstrate its new, dimmable sun visor concept, which folds down like a traditional visor but includes a clear, dimmable panel that can darken on demand or in conjunction with sunload sensors.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the premiere automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year’s show takes place November 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gentex’s display is in the North Hall, booth #11623.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation ( GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentextech.com.

