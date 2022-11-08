IperionX Limited (“IperionX” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: IPX, ASX: IPX), a leader in the development of a sustainable and circular titanium metal supply chain, today announced the appointment of Toby Symonds as President of IperionX.

Mr. Symonds has worked with IperionX since 2021, first as an advisory board member and then as Chief Strategy Officer. He is a highly experienced executive with more than 30 years of experience across a range of senior roles in operations, sales, strategy, finance and asset management.

Mr. Symonds previously served as a senior advisor to private equity, hedge funds and real estate asset managers, including Coliseum Capital Management, Sweetwater Capital Partners and Mosaic Real Estate Investors. Toby was a Managing Director at SAC Capital’s Business Development Group and was a founding partner of ENA Investment Capital in London and Altai Capital Management in New York. Prior to his career in asset management he spent over 11 years at JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

Todd Hannigan, Executive Chairman of IperionX said:

“I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Toby Symonds as President of IperionX.”

“Toby has been leading our customer engagement with outstanding success - we now have a strong pipeline of over 40 potential customers signed onto our confidential sales delivery process across the automotive, consumer electronic and defense sectors. Toby has extensive global leadership experience in building high performance teams and we look forward to his continued success at IperionX.”

Anastasios Arima, co-founder and CEO of IperionX added:

“Toby is an exceptional strategist and proven leader who builds effective, diverse, and successful teams. With his skilled leadership across sales, government relations, finance and business development, IperionX is well positioned for rapid growth.”

“Leading companies in the automotive, consumer electronics and luxury goods sectors are seeking to rapidly develop zero carbon supply chains and maximize their usage of circular materials. IperionX provides the only commercially available circular, low-carbon titanium production process.”

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon titanium for advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies can produce titanium products that are low carbon and fully circular. IperionX is producing titanium metal powders from titanium scrap at its operational pilot facility in Utah, and intends to scale production at a Titanium Demonstration Facility in Virginia. IperionX holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan Project, which has the largest JORC resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon rich mineral sands in the U.S.A.

