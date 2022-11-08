Wheels, a micro-mobility operator with a unique sit-down scooter, is bringing its popular long-term rental option for its device to Miami allowing riders to rent their own sit-down scooter for personal use.

The subscription will cost $129.99 per month and can be canceled anytime after return of the vehicle. To rent the device, visit https://takewheels.com/long-term-rentals/. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The long-term rental option is the perfect solution for the dilemma faced by car-conscious city dwellers,” said Wheels CEO Marco McCottry. “Wheels’ sit-down scooters are easy to operate and allow for the flexibility of car ownership in a way that is more sustainable and less expensive. This offering has been available in New York City for some time, and we see the same opportunity and need in Miami or any similarly dense, urban market.”

Wheels, which recently entered into a Merger Agreement with Helbiz, developed its new patented vehicle in-house. The sit-down scooter model is easy for new riders to learn how to use and easy to ride which makes it a safe alternative to other options on the market.

About Wheels

Wheels is a last-mile, shared electric mobility platform whose seated form factor changes the landscape in dockless mobility. In addition to being seated, Wheels devices have a low center of gravity and 14-inch wheels to help navigate uneven pavement surfaces. Wheels has launched a first-of-its-kind integrated helmet system that can give riders physical access to a shareable helmet with every ride they take. Wheels is headquartered in West Hollywood, California. Learn more at www.takewheels.com.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 50 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

