Vontier to Present at Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Anshooman Aga, will be presenting at Baird’s 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 12:35 p.m. CT (1:35 p.m. ET). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and archived on the Investor Relations section of our website at: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.vontier.com%2Fevents-and-presentations

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead.

