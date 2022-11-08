PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial) today announced it has received a score of 90 in the 2022+CPA-Zicklin+Index of Corporate Political Disclosure and Accountability, a nonpartisan scorecard that is the only measure of electoral spending transparency and accountability among the largest U.S. public corporations. PPG’s score of 90 ranks the company as a “trendsetter” in political disclosure and accountability.

“PPG is proud of the steps we have taken to strengthen transparency and our position in political disclosure and accountability,” said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president, corporate and government affairs. “This score reflects how we at PPG hold ourselves to a high standard of integrity and professional conduct as well as our commitment to strong corporate governance, ethics and compliance.”

The CPA-Zicklin Index uses 24 metrics to assess companies’ disclosure practices and spending and accountability policies for corporate or treasury funds. Based on information posted by companies on their websites, the index measures performance in disclosure, company political spending decision-making policies, and board oversight and accountability policies. It is produced by the Center for Political Accountability in conjunction with the Zicklin Center for Business Ethics Research at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

PPG’s government affairs team represents the company before local, state, federal and international elected leaders and government agencies to encourage public policy and regulations that promote a fair and competitive business climate. PPG works to advance pro-manufacturing policies by building effective relationships with and educating elected officials about the company’s legislative and regulatory priorities on issues including energy and the environment, transportation and infrastructure, regulatory reform, taxes, technology and trade. More information is available here.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG ( NYSE:PPG, Financial), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for nearly 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 75 countries and reported net sales of $16.8 billion in 2021. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

CATEGORY Corporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005072/en/