BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc., (TRIUMPH) [NYSE:TGI] recently announced that its TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls business in West Hartford, Connecticut has received a production contract from a major engine Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) for its first Auto Feather Unit (AFU) to be used on the ATR72 family of aircraft. The AFU's prime function is to provide torque signal conditioning and automatic propeller feathering during takeoff. The order includes four hundred AFU's over the next two years, with expected future orders of three hundred per year with a retrofit upgrade of approximately 2,000 fielded aircraft.

"TRIUMPH has provided over 25,000 Electronic Control Units to engine OEMs over the last decade. Our core electronics technology and intellectual property have enabled us to offer our customer base an upgraded, new state of the art AFU, said Justin Wolfanger, President of TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls.

With locations in Windsor and West Hartford, Connecticut and Forest, Ohio, TRIUMPH Systems, Electronics and Controls specializes in design, development, certification, manufacture and repair of fuel pumps, fuel metering units, fuel controls and electronic engine control systems for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft servicing military, commercial, regional, and business jet market sectors.

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com .

