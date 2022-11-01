PR Newswire

Lowe's to donate $1, up to $50,000, for each eligible item purchased on Lowes.com from the Blue Wreath Project collection to nonprofit partner Building Homes for Heroes

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe's is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.

Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths adorn millions of front doors across America each year. Now, Lowe's invites consumers to add one more important wreath to their seasonal celebrations by DIY-ing their own design with supplies from the Lowe's Blue Wreath Project collection, shoppable at Lowes.com/BlueWreathProject.

Continuing to show appreciation for the military community, Lowe's will donate $1, up to $50,000, for every item purchased on Lowes.com from the collection between Nov. 1 to Nov. 11 to Building Homes for Heroes. Since 2020, Lowe's has partnered with the nonprofit, supporting its mission of restoring hope to our nation's injured veterans by gifting mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families and providing support on their road to recovery.

"This is an amazing tribute for our veterans who have served and sacrificed so much for all of us," said Andy Pujol, founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "We could not be more honored to support our heroes this Veterans Day – and every day – and we could not be prouder to work alongside Lowe's to create safe and comfortable homes for our veterans and their families for generations to come."

Year-round, Lowe's supports military families through its everyday 10 percent military discount on eligible purchases, with no annual limit, for active-duty military personnel, veterans and their spouses, saving them nearly $1 billion each year. As a top employer for transitioning veterans and their spouses, Lowe's employs nearly 26,000 associates from the military community, offers a military spouse transfer policy, differential pay for the National Guard and reserves, and provides workforce development opportunities. Lowe's also offers veteran store parking for customers and sources products from military-friendly suppliers and veteran-owned businesses.

"Veterans Day is more than just a day to us – it's a moment in time where the entire country comes together to recognize and appreciate the work that our nation's military has put forth to protect our freedom," said Joe McFarland, Lowe's executive vice president of stores and a Gulf War and Desert Storm veteran who served six years in the U.S. Marines. "I'm proud to work for a company that puts those who serve our country at the front of their minds and hearts."

This year, Lowe's also committed more than $3 million to support non-profit organizations dedicated to expanding access to safe, affordable housing and critical home repairs, and promoting workforce development and skilled trades education for military members and veterans. Additionally, the Lowe's Hometowns program is supporting five community improvement projects this year that benefit veterans across the country.

To learn more about Lowe's everyday, year-round support for the military community, visit Lowes.com/Military.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

