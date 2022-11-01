PR Newswire

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) executives will address the following investor conferences in November:

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference Jennifer Hamann – executive vice president and chief financial officer and Eric Gehringer – executive vice president – Operations Nov. 8, 2022 , at 9:30 a.m. ET

Stephens 2022 Annual Investment Conference Lance Fritz – chairman, president and chief executive officer and Kenny Rocker – executive vice president – Marketing and Sales Nov. 15, 2022 , at 9 a.m. ET



Live webcasts of the presentations will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the webcasts will be available shortly thereafter.

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

