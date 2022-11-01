PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) ("Ramaco" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of A. Jerald Hylton as Vice President for Sales of Ramaco Coal Sales, LLC, a subsidiary of the Company.

Mr. Hylton will manage the Company's domestic and seaborne thermal and industrial sales and marketing operations, with additional responsibilities involving domestic metallurgical sales, third-party coal purchasing, logistics, and product optimization, while assisting in all other aspects of the Company's coal sales and marketing.

Mr. Hylton brings to Ramaco more than thirty years of coal sales, marketing and logistics experience, as well as an extensive background in coal purchasing and trading. Prior to joining Ramaco, he has spent the past two years with Carbon Partners, Inc. having most recently served as its Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development. Prior to his work at Carbon Partners. Inc., Mr. Hylton spent several years in sales and marketing roles with Booth Energy Group and White Oak Resources.

Jason Fannin, Ramaco's Chief Commercial Officer, who leads the Company's sales and marketing efforts stated, "Jerald's depth and breadth of marketing experience is well suited to Ramaco's growing production and portfolio of products. As Ramaco continues to grow its production base, he brings unique and diverse skill sets which are very complementary to Ramaco's existing sales and marketing platform. I am excited to work with Jerald as we continue to expand our customer base in the U.S. and abroad."

Mr. Hylton stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Ramaco during a time it continues to expand both production and market reach. Ramaco has grown into a world-class coal supplier and I look forward to helping further the Company's sales and marketing efforts."

About Ramaco Resources, Inc.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low-cost metallurgical coal in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its executive offices are in Lexington, Kentucky, with operational offices in Charleston, West Virginia and Sheridan, Wyoming. The Company currently has three active mining complexes in Central Appalachia and one mine not yet in production near Sheridan, Wyoming. Contiguous to the Wyoming mine it operates a research and pilot facility related to the production of advanced carbon products and materials from coal. In connection with these activities, it holds a body of roughly 50 intellectual property patents, pending applications, exclusive licensing agreements and various trademarks. For more information about us, please visit our website at www.ramacoresources.com.

