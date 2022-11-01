PR Newswire

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced the appointment of April D. Gill as Chief Commercial Officer. Ms. Gill has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare with a proven track record exceeding client satisfaction, sales, and profitability goals.

In this newly created role, Ms. Gill will oversee development and execution of TRHC's commercialization with broad responsibility for strategy, product, marketing, communications, sales, and account management activities.

"April is an accomplished executive with a wealth of healthcare expertise focused on commercialization efforts, client success, and business strategies to drive growth," said Brian Adams, President and Interim CEO of TRHC. "I am thrilled to welcome April to TRHC and look forward to working with her and the entire team as we advance our go-to-market strategy to take advantage of existing and emerging opportunities adjacent to our core PACE market."

Previously, Ms. Gill was EVP & General Manager Health Plans & Health Systems for Virgin Pulse (formerly Welltok) where she led development of value-based products, software, and services for the health plan and health system markets. Prior to that, she was Chief Strategy Officer & SVP Solution Management for Welltok with a focus on execution of strategic initiatives and leading a cross-functional team responsible for product, marketing, sales, and consumer experience.

"I am excited to join Tabula Rasa at this pivotal time in its history," said April Gill. "I am encouraged by TRHC's strong foundation and am looking forward to building a robust commercial organization to accelerate growth and advance the development of industry leading products and services for value-based markets."

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC) provides medication safety solutions that empower healthcare professionals and consumers to optimize medication regimens, combating medication overload and reducing adverse drug events – the fourth leading cause of death in the US. TRHC's proprietary technology solutions, including MedWise®, improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs. TRHC's extensive clinical tele-pharmacy network improves care for patients nationwide. Its solutions are trusted by health plans and at-risk provider groups to help drive value-based care. For more information, visit tabularasahealthcare.com .

