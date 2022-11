PR Newswire

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

The Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA , on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 , at 2:35 PM ET in a fireside chat

The Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY , on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 , at 2:25 PM ET in a fireside chat

The Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 , at 8:50 AM ET in a fireside chat

Each fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. Each webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the conclusion of each live event.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

