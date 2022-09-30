PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on November 8, 2022. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In: (888) 770-7321, Domestic (929) 201-7107, International Password: 7684785 Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/587807658

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

