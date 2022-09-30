Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Natera to Report its Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8th

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced it will release results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on November 8, 2022. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities and financial outlook.

Natera_floret_Logo.jpg

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera's Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Dial-In: (888) 770-7321, Domestic

(929) 201-7107, International

Password: 7684785

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/587807658

A webcast replay will be available shortly after the call at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera™ is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, dedicated to oncology, women's health, and organ health. We aim to make personalized genetic testing and diagnostics part of the standard of care to protect health, and inform earlier, more targeted interventions that help lead to longer, healthier lives. Natera's tests are validated by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications that demonstrate high accuracy. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in Austin, Texas and San Carlos, California. For more information, visit www.natera.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090
Media: Lesley Bogdanow, VP of Corporate Communications, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF20770&sd=2022-11-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natera-to-report-its-third-quarter-2022-results-on-november-8th-301664010.html

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF20770&Transmission_Id=202211010830PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF20770&DateId=20221101
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles