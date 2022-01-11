Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 84 stocks valued at a total of $413.00Mil. The top holdings were IWB(17.26%), PRF(14.52%), and VEA(12.55%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 43,407 shares. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/01/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.45 per share and a market cap of $2,439.35Bil. The stock has returned 2.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-book ratio of 48.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:STIP by 50,779 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.49 per share and a market cap of $12.10Bil. The stock has returned -2.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC bought 77,026 shares of NAS:VTIP for a total holding of 156,353. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.8561 per share and a market cap of $18.26Bil. The stock has returned -2.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LOW by 22,856 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 11/01/2022, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $199.265 per share and a market cap of $121.01Bil. The stock has returned -15.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Arbor Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 55,817 shares. The trade had a 0.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.475 per share and a market cap of $42.41Bil. The stock has returned -22.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

