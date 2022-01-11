CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2330 W. JOPPA ROAD LUTHERVILLE, MD 21093

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $234.00Mil. The top holdings were RSG(8.61%), DBRG(8.33%), and KBR(6.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD bought 15,142,500 shares of NYSE:DBRG for a total holding of 19,777,000. The trade had a 6.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.25.

On 11/01/2022, DigitalBridge Group Inc traded for a price of $13.545 per share and a market cap of $2.23Bil. The stock has returned -51.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DigitalBridge Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD bought 4,750,000 shares of NAS:HOPE for a total holding of 5,033,000. The trade had a 1.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.47.

On 11/01/2022, Hope Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $13.56 per share and a market cap of $1.62Bil. The stock has returned -5.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hope Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-book ratio of 0.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD reduced their investment in NYSE:UPS by 11,929 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 11/01/2022, United Parcel Service Inc traded for a price of $168.85 per share and a market cap of $145.13Bil. The stock has returned -18.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-book ratio of 8.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.69 and a price-sales ratio of 1.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 46,187 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 11/01/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.665 per share and a market cap of $187.44Bil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MD bought 1,340,000 shares of NYSE:BXMT for a total holding of 5,291,000. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.96.

On 11/01/2022, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc traded for a price of $25.2 per share and a market cap of $4.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 25.15 and a price-sales ratio of 7.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.