DexCom%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes will come together with members of the diabetes community during National Diabetes Awareness Month and World Diabetes Day to give people with diabetes a creative way to share their stories through the #SeeDiabetes campaign.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005121/en/

Dexcom partners with Warriors and nonprofits to artfully advocate for access to diabetes care (Graphic: Business Wire)

While significant progress has been made to improve access to life-changing diabetes technology such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, millions of people with diabetes still face challenges obtaining coverage for the tools they need to manage their condition more confidently. Raising awareness is a critical component of the fight to improve access and reimbursement for diabetes technology which is why Dexcom, aligned with the theme for World+Diabetes+Day+2021-23%2C 'Access to Diabetes Care,' is enlisting star power to spark a global conversation about improving access to healthcare by giving people with diabetes an additional platform to share their stories.

Prominent members of Dexcom’s Warrior community will team up with artists of their choosing to co-create a Dexcom G6 adhesive patch design that expresses their unique journey living with diabetes:

Soul music legend Patti LaBelle has teamed up with Jaleel+Campbell, a talented artist and social activist, to design her own custom patch that she can proudly wear around her Dexcom CGM this November. Jaleel's artwork aims to capture the beauty and essence of Black life and honor African traditions, as he is passionate about creating art that reminds Black people of their worth and encourages them to embrace their identities.

Star professional football player Mark Andrews is collaborating with Grace Meyers, who was diagnosed with diabetes at three years old, grew up watching football with her family and became a die-hard Mark Andrews fan after learning he was drafted despite his diabetes diagnosis. Grace’s patch design was inspired by Mark’s determination to use his condition to make him a better athlete.

International model Bambi Northwood-Blyth has partnered with Mike Natter, an endocrinologist with Type 1 diabetes and visual artist who uses art as an outlet to help him learn, teach and cope with managing a chronic illness. Mike’s patch design was inspired by the way Bambi sees diabetes and how they both want the world to see it: As an obstacle that makes you stronger and comes with a powerful community of supporters.

“I didn’t have role models with diabetes when I was diagnosed at age nine and looking back, it would have meant a lot to see someone like me performing at the highest level. I want to be that role model,” said Mark Andrews. “I’m excited to wear Grace’s patch this November, and with her help, show the world that diabetes doesn’t hold us back and everyone deserves access to the best care and technology.”

The diabetes community will have the chance to either wear these celebrity-designed patches or create their own custom patches by visiting SeeDiabetes.com. From Nov. 1 through Nov. 30, Dexcom will also give away a limited number of free patches, while supplies last. On World Diabetes Day, Nov. 14, Patti LaBelle, Mark Andrews, and Bambi Northwood-Blyth will be using their social platforms to amplify community voices so the world can see the faces and hear the stories of people who will benefit most from access to better care.

“Our whole family loves to watch football and when Grace learned that Mark has diabetes and wears a Dexcom CGM like she does, it made her feel like she wasn’t alone,” said Beth Meyers, Grace’s mom. “We are so excited to be able to help shine a light on the importance of greater access to diabetes care so even more kids can live their dreams.”

Dexcom is dedicated to working with governments, private insurers and nonprofit partners to improve access to diabetes care and technology. With the recent proposed rule from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to expand access to CGM technology for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, Dexcom is doing its part to drive awareness at a critical point in time when decision makers could potentially give millions more people the ability to more effectively manage their diabetes.

“Last year during National Diabetes Awareness Month, I addressed members of congress and shared how passionate I am about helping people with diabetes access the technology that they deserve,” said Patti LaBelle. “The CMS proposal to expand coverage of CGM systems means we are on the precipice of a major step forward in diabetes care, and it is more important than ever that those of us with diabetes are lending our voice to make sure that everyone has the tools they need to feel their best.”

“I’m inspired by the progress we have made over the last several years continuing to innovate and improve our CGM systems while expanding access to this life-changing technology,” said Kevin Sayer, president and CEO of Dexcom. “Dexcom is proud to work alongside industry-leading nonprofits and advocacy organizations to raise funds and awareness for critical diabetes research and access to tools that enable better care.”

Dexcom is proud to work with organizations that share a similar goal of improving access to diabetes care. To join the efforts or learn more about how you can support, visit our partners at, ADA, Beyond+Type+1, Diabetes+Patient+Advocacy+Coalition or JDRF.

About Dexcom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005121/en/