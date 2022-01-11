West Coast Financial LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $543.00Mil. The top holdings were IJR(12.07%), IVV(9.97%), and SCHO(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were West Coast Financial LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

West Coast Financial LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AFL by 180,917 shares. The trade had a 1.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.85.

On 11/01/2022, Aflac Inc traded for a price of $65.445 per share and a market cap of $41.14Bil. The stock has returned 24.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aflac Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-book ratio of 1.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.79 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

West Coast Financial LLC reduced their investment in NAS:OMCL by 50,783 shares. The trade had a 1.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.05.

On 11/01/2022, Omnicell Inc traded for a price of $78.38 per share and a market cap of $3.44Bil. The stock has returned -55.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Omnicell Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-book ratio of 3.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.57, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 33,019 shares in NYSE:MMC, giving the stock a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.45 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc traded for a price of $163.41 per share and a market cap of $80.10Bil. The stock has returned -1.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-book ratio of 8.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.80 and a price-sales ratio of 3.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 108,518 shares in NYSE:KR, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.51 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, The Kroger Co traded for a price of $47.7 per share and a market cap of $33.85Bil. The stock has returned 20.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Kroger Co has a price-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 9,014 shares in NYSE:GWW, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $526.22 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, W.W. Grainger Inc traded for a price of $589.08 per share and a market cap of $29.87Bil. The stock has returned 27.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.W. Grainger Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-book ratio of 13.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

