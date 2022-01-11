BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC /NY/ recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Bristol John W & Co Inc. is an investment management firm based out of New York City. The company was established in 1954 as a successor to another firm founded in 1937. Its original purpose was to advise the endowment funds of Princeton University and Swarthmore College, and it has expanded since then. Bristol John W & Co is currently headed by CEO Robert F. Coviello and is a completely employee owned firm with 21 employees of which 12 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a quantitative methodology to make its investments in the fixed income and public equity markets on a global scale. Bristol John W & Co invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, finance, industrials, consumer staples, transports, and materials sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Other than the company’s top holdings in Johnson & Johnson Co. and Nestle, respectively making up 4.7% and 3.2% of its total holdings, none of its holdings exceed 3% of its allocations with its top 10 holdings making up just over a quarter of its total holdings. Bristol John W & Co currently holds over $6 billion in total assets under management spread across over 100 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of its total assets under management and total number of accounts, despite some volatility, have stayed relatively stable in recent years. Bristol John W & Co mainly caters to charitable organizations, which alone makes up over half of its entire client base, and also caters to high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, corporations and other businesses, and others, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $4.00Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.67%), AMZN(4.71%), and TMO(3.85%).

The guru established a new position worth 952,320 shares in OTCPK:NSRGY, giving the stock a 2.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.29 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Nestle SA traded for a price of $109.785 per share and a market cap of $298.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nestle SA has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-book ratio of 6.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.81 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 2,555,668 shares in OTCPK:IFNNY, giving the stock a 1.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.01 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Infineon Technologies AG traded for a price of $25.055 per share and a market cap of $32.68Bil. The stock has returned -46.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infineon Technologies AG has a price-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-book ratio of 2.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 596,010 shares in NYSE:SCHW, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.43 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Charles Schwab Corp traded for a price of $80.8 per share and a market cap of $151.14Bil. The stock has returned -1.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Charles Schwab Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13 and a price-sales ratio of 7.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC /NY/ reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 63,909 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $525.83.

On 11/01/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $555.27 per share and a market cap of $519.28Bil. The stock has returned 21.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-book ratio of 6.65, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

BRISTOL JOHN W & CO INC /NY/ reduced their investment in NYSE:PGR by 260,982 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.41.

On 11/01/2022, Progressive Corp traded for a price of $128.67 per share and a market cap of $75.13Bil. The stock has returned 37.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Progressive Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 91.06, a price-book ratio of 5.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

