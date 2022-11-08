Wyndham+Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, is ringing in the holiday season with savings of up to 25% off 60 resorts in popular domestic and international travel destinations through its Extra+Holidays vacation rentals portal.

Kicking off on Nov. 21 ahead of Black Friday and running through Cyber Monday on Nov. 28, Wyndham Destinations is offering discounts up to 25% off resorts from vacation ownership brands Club Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and WorldMark® by Wyndham. Beginning Nov. 1, travelers will be treated to a weekly set of preview deals, where ten different resorts included in the 60-resort Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion are revealed and unlocked. On Nov. 21, all 60 resorts will be revealed and eligible for discounts through the end of the sale.

All U.S.-based resorts included in the promotion, as well as select destinations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, will be available for bookings at 25% off regular prices. A select number of international destinations, including resorts in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and France, will also be available for discounts of up to 25%*. (Please see below for offer details.)

“Just in time for the holidays, we’re offering savings from coast to coast, including popular U.S. travel destinations like Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Honolulu, Palm Springs, and many more,” said Heena Patel, senior vice president, global rental operations for Wyndham Destinations. “With travel demand, along with travel-related costs continuing to spike, Wyndham Destinations is helping leisure travelers plan their early 2023 trips – without breaking the bank. Rental opportunities like these also give guests the chance to test-drive the timeshare lifestyle, including comfortable homestyle amenities, convenience and trusted service.”

Travelers can learn more about this holiday offer and book their discounted resort stays by visiting www.ExtraHolidays.com%2FBlack-Friday.

*OFFER DETAILS: Book by November 28, 2022. Travel by March 30, 2023. Enter promo code BF22 at check-out. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability and may be limited during certain holidays or special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Offer is nonrefundable. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted. Void where prohibited by law.

CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Extra Holidays HI TAT Broker ID: TA-075-433-7792-01. Hawaii Plan Manager ID. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business with more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio – featuring Club+Wyndham®, WorldMark%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+by+Wyndham, Margaritaville+Vacation+Club%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+by+Wyndham, and Shell+Vacations+Club – offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. More than 850,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Wyndham Destinations is part of Travel + Leisure Co. ( NYSE:TNL, Financial). Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

