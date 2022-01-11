WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were MGC(19.95%), VTI(9.90%), and SCHF(8.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 52,267 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 1,007,196. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.3881 per share and a market cap of $25.77Bil. The stock has returned -23.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.40.

During the quarter, WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 16,848 shares of NAS:VGIT for a total holding of 428,093. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.97 per share and a market cap of $12.34Bil. The stock has returned -11.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:EFA by 10,274 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.33.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $60.475 per share and a market cap of $42.41Bil. The stock has returned -22.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 23,258 shares of ARCA:SPIP for a total holding of 82,593. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.06.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.8661 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, WOOSTER CORTHELL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 14,381 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 281,378. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $39.34 per share and a market cap of $91.97Bil. The stock has returned -22.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

