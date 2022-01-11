Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1-12-1 TOKYO, M0 100-0006

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1130 stocks valued at a total of $31.08Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.12%), AAPL(4.67%), and V(2.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. bought 3,471,095 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 8,172,257. The trade had a 2.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 11/01/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $233.765 per share and a market cap of $1,730.41Bil. The stock has returned -29.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 9.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.97 and a price-sales ratio of 8.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. bought 3,295,642 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 4,428,383. The trade had a 1.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/01/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $208.93 per share and a market cap of $440.17Bil. The stock has returned -0.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-book ratio of 12.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.97 and a price-sales ratio of 15.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. bought 1,966,793 shares of NYSE:DHR for a total holding of 2,348,688. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 11/01/2022, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $255.1 per share and a market cap of $183.21Bil. The stock has returned -18.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-book ratio of 4.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.73 and a price-sales ratio of 5.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. bought 5,977,719 shares of NYSE:PM for a total holding of 6,894,453. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.37.

On 11/01/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $92.11 per share and a market cap of $142.39Bil. The stock has returned 2.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.24 and a price-sales ratio of 4.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd. bought 1,827,551 shares of NYSE:ACN for a total holding of 2,191,413. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $288.99.

On 11/01/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $287.23 per share and a market cap of $178.88Bil. The stock has returned -19.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-book ratio of 8.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.