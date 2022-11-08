Vancouver, B.C. , Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) ( TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) today announced flow test results for the South Akcakoca-2 natural gas well at SASB gas field, offshore Turkey.



The final log evaluation identified a total of 32.9 metres of natural gas pay within 5 sands in the Akcakoca Member.

Two of the lower sands (D, C) were perforated over a combined interval of 22.1 metres MD. The well was then flow tested into the SASB production facilities at 7.0 – 8.2 MMcf/d with a 32/64” choke. Reservoir pressure built up to 1690 psi during shut in. The full 22.1 metres perforation interval is currently undergoing a long-term production test.

The well results are in line with expectations and based on known production characteristics of historical gas wells at SASB. Final production flow rates will be provided when measurement at the onshore gas processing facility is completed.

The additional upper interval of 10.8 metres of pay identified through logs as gas bearing sands will be perforated in the future after production for the initial interval starts to decline.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

“The results from the flow-test in the lower intervals are in line with our expectations for the South Akcakoca-2 gas well. We are very pleased that the first of our multi-well program has been completed successfully. This is an excellent start to our program.”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is focused on natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest-scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property. More information may be found on www.sedar.com, and our website.

Contact

Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211

Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585

e-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.trillionenergy.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of the executive officer and director appointments. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. Trillion does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include unforeseen securities regulatory challenges, COVID, oil and gas price fluctuations, operational and geological risks, the ability of the Company to raise necessary funds for development; the outcome of commercial negotiations; changes in technical or operating conditions; the cost of extracting gas and oil may be too costly so that it is uneconomic and not profitable to do so and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings on www.sedar.com, including the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F and subsequent filings for the first quarter of 2022. For a full summary of our oil and gas reserves information for Turkey, please refer to our Forms F-1,2,3 51-101 filed on www.sedar.com, and or request a copy of our reserves report effective December 31, 2021 and our Prospective Resource report effective October 31, 2021.