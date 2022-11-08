WHEATON, Ill. and ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BondWave LLC, a leading financial technology firm focused on fixed income solutions, announced today that it has successfully integrated its Effi® Markets with the ICE Bonds’ trading platforms.



Effi Markets provides access to indicative liquidity by enabling users to view, filter and select current bids and offers, add them to a proposal and communicate relevant trade ideas. The integration will allow BondWave users to filter the market data and stage orders for submission to an ICE Bonds’ platform from the Effi Markets page.

“BondWave and ICE Bonds have enjoyed a great partnership for many years,” said Michael Ruvo, CEO of BondWave. “This additional level of integration will allow Effi users to more efficiently access ICE Bonds’ various liquidity pools and execution protocols while increasing transparency, enhancing workflows, and providing our users with better access to liquidity.”

BondWave currently consumes bids and offers from the ICE BondPoint and ICE TMC trading platforms operated by ICE Bonds. ICE Bonds offers a suite of trading protocols, including click-to-trade, portfolio trading and request for quote, for fixed income markets. Customers can use ICE Bonds trading protocols to access deep liquidity in Municipal Bonds, Corporates, Treasuries, Agencies and Certificates of Deposit.

“As the fixed income market continues to evolve to electronic trading, our customers need more sophisticated tools that bring together data, analytics and execution to help execute trading strategies,” said Peter Borstelmann, President of ICE Bonds. “As we continue to expand access to our markets, we’re pleased to work with platforms like BondWave’s Effi, which can provide new analytics and a broader set of market participants to our deep liquidity pools.”

About BondWave LLC

Founded in 2001, BondWave, an affiliate of First Trust Portfolios L.P., is a financial technology firm specializing in fixed income solutions. We serve a wide range of users including traders, compliance professionals, and RIAs from the smallest to the largest firms in the industry who use our tools to provide a superior fixed income experience to their clients while supporting critical regulatory mandates.

Effi®, our Engine for Fixed Income, is the single platform through which we deliver all our solutions providing intuitive dashboards and insights into every fixed income position and transaction. Capabilities include portfolio analytics and reporting, custom alerts, and proposal generation, as well as tools that support best execution, fair pricing, and mark-up monitoring and disclosure on both a pre- and post-trade basis. BondWave leverages advanced technologies and data science to develop proprietary data sets that fuel our innovative solutions.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. FactSet® is a trademark of FactSet Research Systems, Inc. Other products, services, or company names mentioned herein are the property of, and may be the service mark or trademark of, their respective owners. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

Fixed income evaluations, CEPTM, end-of-day evaluations, evaluated curves, model-based curves, market sentiment scores and Fair Value Information Services related to securities are provided in the US through ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC and internationally through ICE Data Services entities in Europe and Asia Pacific. ICE Data Pricing & Reference Data, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ICE Bonds

Trading and execution services are offered through ICE Bonds Securities Corporation or ICE Bonds member FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. The information found herein, has been prepared solely for informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice, is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any financial product(s), is intended for institutional investors only and is not intended for retail customer use.

