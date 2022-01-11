PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Pinnacle Associates is an investment management company based out of New York. The company was established in 1984 and currently has locations in Aventura, Florida; Stamford, Connecticut; Lisle, Illinois; Melville, New York; Tarrytown, New York; and Red Bank, New Jersey. Pinnacle Associates currently has 49 employees of which 22 are investment professionals and is headed by President and CIO Thomas Passios. Pinnacle Associates is employee owned with Thomas Passios holding the highest ownership in the company. The company conducts its research internally, utilizing a macroeconomic fundamental methodology with bottom up and top down investment approaches. Pinnacle Associates invests in fixed income and public equity markets on a global scale, focusing on the core and growth stocks of companies. The company invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the information technology, health care, finance, industrials, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Pinnacle Associates currently holds over $6.4 billion in total assets under management spread across almost 4,000 accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although the company’s total number of accounts has been somewhat volatile in recent years, decreasing to as low as 3,000 a year ago, its total assets under management has increased, growing from $3.4 billion back in 2010 to almost twice that amount today. Pinnacle Associates mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up almost half of its entire client base, and also provides its services to high net worth individuals, investment advisors, state or municipal government entities, corporations, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, banking or thrift institutions, and insurance companies, in order of decreasing clientele. The company’s line of strategies currently includes All Cap Equity, Small/Mid Cap Equity, Large Cap Equity, International, International Small Cap, and Global Equity Products.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 738 stocks valued at a total of $4.36Bil. The top holdings were JNJ(4.85%), AAPL(3.93%), and MSFT(2.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD bought 400,462 shares of NYSE:JNJ for a total holding of 1,293,309. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/01/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $173.63 per share and a market cap of $454.84Bil. The stock has returned 9.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD bought 424,097 shares of ARCA:JEPI for a total holding of 447,887. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.6.

On 11/01/2022, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF traded for a price of $54.1 per share and a market cap of $14.36Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.79.

PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in NAS:VCSH by 272,096 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.92.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.04 per share and a market cap of $38.37Bil. The stock has returned -7.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 635,813-share investment in NAS:MNDT. Previously, the stock had a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.66 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Mandiant Inc traded for a price of $22.98 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned 26.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mandiant Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.04 and a price-sales ratio of 10.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD reduced their investment in NYSE:ROG by 48,791 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $258.9.

On 11/01/2022, Rogers Corp traded for a price of $234.555 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned 12.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rogers Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-book ratio of 4.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 31.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.05 and a price-sales ratio of 4.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

