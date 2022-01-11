Hikari Power Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3-19-23 MINAMI-AZABU, TOKYO, M0 1060047

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 63 stocks valued at a total of $867.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.A(36.69%), JNJ(6.39%), and DHR(5.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hikari Power Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hikari Power Ltd bought 133,060 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 140,000. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.66.

On 11/01/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $95.3 per share and a market cap of $1,224.16Bil. The stock has returned -36.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-book ratio of 4.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.33 and a price-sales ratio of 4.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Hikari Power Ltd bought 1,370 shares of NYSE:MMM for a total holding of 269,130. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 11/01/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $126.465 per share and a market cap of $70.03Bil. The stock has returned -26.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.60 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Hikari Power Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:MO by 2,400 shares. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.62.

On 11/01/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $46.54 per share and a market cap of $82.92Bil. The stock has returned 13.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Hikari Power Ltd bought 420 shares of NYSE:AME for a total holding of 17,380. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.87.

On 11/01/2022, AMETEK Inc traded for a price of $132.35 per share and a market cap of $29.77Bil. The stock has returned -1.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMETEK Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-book ratio of 4.28, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.40 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Hikari Power Ltd bought 400 shares of NYSE:LIN for a total holding of 157,080. The trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $287.21.

On 11/01/2022, Linde PLC traded for a price of $303.12 per share and a market cap of $149.85Bil. The stock has returned -4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Linde PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-book ratio of 4.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.83 and a price-sales ratio of 4.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.