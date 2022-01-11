Arlington Capital Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21 S EVERGREEN AVE ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $41.00Mil. The top holdings were CCOR(20.31%), BTAL(10.45%), and CTA(10.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arlington Capital Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 386,211-share investment in BATS:BALT. Previously, the stock had a 90.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.08 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF traded for a price of $26.2099 per share and a market cap of $249.73Mil. The stock has returned 1.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

The guru established a new position worth 278,044 shares in ARCA:CCOR, giving the stock a 20.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.06 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Core Alternative ETF traded for a price of $31.61 per share and a market cap of $544.28Mil. The stock has returned 6.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Core Alternative ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.73.

The guru established a new position worth 209,143 shares in ARCA:BTAL, giving the stock a 10.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.91 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund traded for a price of $20.55 per share and a market cap of $353.29Mil. The stock has returned 23.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 141,651 shares in ARCA:CTA, giving the stock a 10.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.03 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $29.315 per share and a market cap of $225.72Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 168,423 shares in ARCA:EFZ, giving the stock a 9.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.37 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, ProShares Short MSCI EAFE -1X Shares traded for a price of $21.8693 per share and a market cap of $155.97Mil. The stock has returned 23.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short MSCI EAFE -1X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.