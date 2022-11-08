TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), ( HCDI; HCDIP; HCDIW, HCDIZ), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced the date of the Company's third quarter 2022 earnings release and earnings conference call.

Earnings Release and Financial Results Conference Call Details

Harbor will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. PT (12:30 p.m. ET) to elaborate on the third quarter 2022 financial results and the Company's outlook. The public may access the conference call and webcast at https://investors.harborcustomhomes.com/events. Harbor will be answering previously submitted questions during the webcast. For those who would like to submit written questions in advance, they may do so by emailing: [email protected]. The Company requests any questions be submitted no later than Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The conference call will be available by telephone at 1-877-407-0789 (for international callers, dial 1-201-689-8562), and refer to "Harbor", "Harbor Custom Development", or conference ID: 13733894. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (for international callers, dial 1-412-317-6671) using the replay PIN: 13733894.

Harbor will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release and supplemental presentation prior to the call on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022, in the Investor Relations section under the presentations tab of the Harbor website at https://harborcustomhomes.com.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home and apartment building, marketing, and sales of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; Austin, Texas and Punta Gorda, Florida. As a land developer and builder of apartments, and single-family luxury homes, Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on acquiring land with scenic views to develop and sell residential lots, new home communities, and multi-story apartment properties within a 20 to 60-minute commute of the nation's fastest-growing metro employment corridors. Harbor is leading the real estate industry as the first national land developer and home builder accepting payment in the form of cryptocurrency for its listed land, developed lots, residential homes, and apartments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements specifically include expectations of future operating results and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate, "predict," "target," "project," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology that concerns our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in the real estate industry such as increases in mortgage interest rates which could dampen residential home purchases, and those risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

