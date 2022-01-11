BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $230.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.57%), IDXX(10.40%), and MSFT(10.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 24,753 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.37.

On 11/01/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.665 per share and a market cap of $187.44Bil. The stock has returned -15.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-book ratio of 4.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.63 and a price-sales ratio of 3.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

BOURNE LENT ASSET MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:IDXX by 800 shares. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $367.34.

On 11/01/2022, IDEXX Laboratories Inc traded for a price of $398.325 per share and a market cap of $32.02Bil. The stock has returned -42.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IDEXX Laboratories Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-book ratio of 70.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 1,544-share investment in NAS:NVDA. Previously, the stock had a 0.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $158.09 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $138.41 per share and a market cap of $336.08Bil. The stock has returned -47.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-book ratio of 14.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.24 and a price-sales ratio of 11.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 1,470-share investment in NYSE:IBM. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.23 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, International Business Machines Corp traded for a price of $138.57 per share and a market cap of $125.26Bil. The stock has returned 20.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Business Machines Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 101.12, a price-book ratio of 6.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 3,400-share investment in NYSE:RIO. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $57.62 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Rio Tinto PLC traded for a price of $55.43 per share and a market cap of $85.25Bil. The stock has returned -4.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rio Tinto PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

