Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 424 stocks valued at a total of $9.50Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(1.87%), AMZN(1.71%), and AAPL(1.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 434,300-share investment in NYSE:CVX. Previously, the stock had a 0.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.51 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $183.79 per share and a market cap of $351.18Bil. The stock has returned 64.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.78 and a price-sales ratio of 1.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 98,782-share investment in NYSE:VLO. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.04 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $126.92 per share and a market cap of $48.40Bil. The stock has returned 67.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.36, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 61,600 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/01/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $147.26 per share and a market cap of $260.78Bil. The stock has returned 33.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-book ratio of 17.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.14 and a price-sales ratio of 4.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 86,700 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/01/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $103.05 per share and a market cap of $1,045.06Bil. The stock has returned -39.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 93.98, a price-book ratio of 7.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced their investment in NYSE:JNJ by 55,000 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $169.22.

On 11/01/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $173.63 per share and a market cap of $454.84Bil. The stock has returned 9.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

