Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

182 TURNPIKE ROAD WESTBOROUGH, MA 01581

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 395 stocks valued at a total of $408.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(3.76%), B(3.43%), and AAPL(2.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IVW by 52,566 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.82.

On 11/01/2022, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $60.98 per share and a market cap of $28.61Bil. The stock has returned -23.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 12,818 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.81 per share and a market cap of $48.38Bil. The stock has returned -8.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC bought 72,388 shares of BATS:BUFR for a total holding of 81,475. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.24.

On 11/01/2022, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs traded for a price of $22.2099 per share and a market cap of $726.88Mil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 21,259 shares. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $70.57 per share and a market cap of $80.06Bil. The stock has returned -15.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 23,934 shares in NAS:CDL, giving the stock a 0.31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.56 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil traded for a price of $58.4079 per share and a market cap of $330.61Mil. The stock has returned 2.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Compass EMP US Large Cap High Dividend 100 Volatil has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.