McCollum Christoferson Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 61 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.27%), COST(4.16%), and WST(4.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ATR by 49,648 shares. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.05.

On 11/01/2022, AptarGroup Inc traded for a price of $98.81 per share and a market cap of $6.47Bil. The stock has returned -19.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AptarGroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.48 and a price-sales ratio of 1.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ILMN by 23,661 shares. The trade had a 1.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.38.

On 11/01/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $228.04 per share and a market cap of $35.87Bil. The stock has returned -45.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 97.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought 20,831 shares of NYSE:ECL for a total holding of 65,279. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.23.

On 11/01/2022, Ecolab Inc traded for a price of $147.639 per share and a market cap of $42.40Bil. The stock has returned -32.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ecolab Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 158,595-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 0.99% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.63 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $30.77 per share and a market cap of $52.61Bil. The stock has returned -39.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.82 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 73,100 shares in NYSE:SLB, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.26 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, SLB traded for a price of $52.06 per share and a market cap of $73.78Bil. The stock has returned 63.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

